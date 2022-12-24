Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility at times where snow is still transportable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&