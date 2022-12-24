GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No injuries or damage were reported after a small fire was found near the outside of an apartment building on the corner of 8th St. S and 5th Ave. S in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire just before 3:00 am Saturday, and on scene, they found a small cat litter box on fire outside the apartment building.
The fire was extinguished before it could cause any damage to the building.
A woman who was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the fire was contacted by Great Falls police.
According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the woman admitted to starting the litter box on fire, and she was detained for intentionally starting the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.