HAVRE, Mont. - A woman crashed into a tree and died on Highway 2 near Kremlin Sunday morning.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the 47-year-old woman was driving westbound, drifted off the left side of the road and went into a ditch.
MHP's report said the vehicle then crossed an approach to a residence and struck a large pine tree.
The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene, according to MHP's report.
The suspected factors of the crash, drugs and alcohol, are being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.