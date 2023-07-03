Police lights--Vault

HAVRE, Mont. - A woman crashed into a tree and died on Highway 2 near Kremlin Sunday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the 47-year-old woman was driving westbound, drifted off the left side of the road and went into a ditch.

MHP's report said the vehicle then crossed an approach to a residence and struck a large pine tree.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene, according to MHP's report.

The suspected factors of the crash, drugs and alcohol, are being investigated.

