GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A woman is facing several charges including aggravated driving under the influence following a three-car accident on Country Club Blvd.
Court documents say a Great Falls Police Officer responded to the intersection of Fox Farm and Country Club Blvd. for an accident involving three cars Wednesday at 2:49 pm.
The officer spoke with Cheyene Zielie, the driver of a 1995 white Ford Windstar, who was involved in the accident.
After the officer asked Zielie to provide her license, registration and insurance, documents say she was distracted and not get the paperwork from her van.
The officer reportedly noticed an order of alcohol coming from Zielie’s breath, and when asked if she had drunk alcohol, Zielie admitted to drinking three or four alcoholic drinks.
Documents add the officer was able to see an open alcoholic beverage on the driver’s side floorboard.
The officer affidavit notes Zielie has two previous convictions of DUI and is a revoked driver per the NCIC.
Zielie agreed to perform a standardized field sobriety test and according to court documents, she scored a five out of eight clues on the walk and turn and two out of four clues on the one-leg stand.
After refusing a preliminary breath test as well as a blood test, Zielie was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center where the officer applied for a search warrant and a DUI blood draw.
Cascade County Deputies reportedly found a bag of crystal-like substance suspected to be meth on Zielie which was later put in evidence.
Court documents say the State requested Zielie be released on her own recognizance.
Cheyene Leilani-Amber Zielie has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway.