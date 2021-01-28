GREAT FALLS - A Great Falls woman has been sentenced to prison following law enforcement finding five pounds of meth and a gun in her car.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court documents that law enforcement leaned 40-year-old Opal Inez Cox was distributing meth in Montana and stopped her car as she came back to the state from Las Vegas in December 2019.
About five pounds of meth and a 9mm pistol were found by law enforcement hidden together in the center console of the car.
The Department of Justice says five pounds of meth is the equivalent of 18,120 doses.
In October of 2020, Cox pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Opal Inez Cox was sentenced Jan. 28 to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release.