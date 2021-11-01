GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 34-year-old woman killed in a rollover accident on US Highway 87 around 3:40 a.m. Monday was identified by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
The CCSO responded to report of a vehicle rollover with passengers ejected and a possible fatality at mile marker 12 on US Highway 87.
According to a report from Montana Highway Patrol, the car drifted off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the car to rotate.
The car then rolled across both lanes and came to rest on the left side of the road on its roof.
The driver, Lacole Dana, was pronounced dead at the scene. It appeared she was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release.
Deputies rendered aid to the two other passengers, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Medical arrived and transported the children to a hospital.
MHP arrived on scene to investigate the accident. At this time it appears alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
A report from MHP states none of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.