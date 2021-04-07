WOLF POINT, Mont. - A woman was killed in a crash on MT-25 just outside Wolf Point Wednesday afternoon.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 2003 Honda Accord was driving westbound on MT-25 when it drifted across the center line and went off the south side of the road.
The Honda slid broadside before overturning multiple times and coming to a rest on the roof.
MHP reports the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Poplar, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Road conditions at the time are reported to be bare and dry, and alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.