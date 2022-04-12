STANFORD, Mont. - A woman was killed in a crash near Stanford Tuesday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a GMC Sierra was towing a utility trailer on US-87 when it traveled into the oncoming lane.
The GMC was struck by a 2022 Volvo Tractor and trailer that was unable to avoid the collision.
According to MHP, the driver of the Volvo, a 51-year-old man from West Palm Beach, Florida, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and reported no injuries.
A 48-year-old passenger in the GMC was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the GMC, a 40-year-old man from Clearbrook, Minnesota, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Benefis.
Road conditions on US-87 at the time of the crash were reportedly snow covered.
