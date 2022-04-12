Weather Alert

...Locally heavy snow showers continue this afternoon... Widespread snow showers have developed across the area this afternoon as cold air continues to work into the area. These snow showers, which are moving south at about 25 mph, will bring rapid drops in visibility to around 1/4 mile as they pass through, along with a quick coating of snow on all surfaces, including roadways. Those traveling this afternoon should be alert for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.