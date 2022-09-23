Woman last seen at the beginning of September

BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a woman who was last seen at the beginning of September.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Kristy Rae New Robe, 26, was last contacted on Sept. 2.
She is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Kristy has a tattoo of a “K” on her left hand, and other unknown tattoos on her hands, last wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels.
If you know the whereabouts of Kristy, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)338-4000
