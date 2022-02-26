Tiah Lorenzo
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

UPDATE:

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Tiah Lorenzo has been located and is safe at this time.

BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate has been issued for a 27-year-old woman last seen Thursday around 5:00 pm.

Tiah Lorenzo is five feet, five inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES)

She was last seen wearing a blue Sherpa sweater and a light gray hoodie and has a pink cast on her right leg.

BLES says she was last seen Thursday, Feb. 24, in the area of the casino around 5:00 pm.

If you know the whereabouts of Tiah, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

