GREAT FALLS - The Electric City is known for its Western art, and one woman is bringing more creative outlooks through a new gallery downtown.
Liisa Nelson originally planned on launching a painting studio, but instead decided on turning this space into a platform for up-and-coming artists like herself following COVID-19’s arrival in March.
“I’m trying to do something that will create opportunities for people to come together,” said Nelson.
In just six months, Nelson and her dad transformed a former office in the Times Square building into a showcase of paintings and sculptures, each with their own stories to tell.
“Some of these paintings reflect that turbidity and that kind of frustration of COVID time for me. So to be able to share that… is a very I think meaningful way of gathering with other people,” she said.
The colors, textures and themes from each piece makes them open to interpretation.
“Everybody’s interpretation is just as valid as everybody else is,” said Nelson. “I think it can be really uplifting for people, or it can reflect sorrow.”
With that in mind, Nelson says she wants to spark artistic discussions through her work.
“To me, [art] is a very poignant form of communication because it doesn’t rely on specificity like words… It can act as this channel or this vehicle for conversation and for people to connect without getting caught up in specificities of language,” she said.
Nelson’s plans may shift depending on the pandemic, but she aims on bringing in more diverse artwork from surrounding communities, and hosting art-events like poetry readings in the near future.
Moving forward, Nelson hopes to bring new artistic viewpoints while giving back some of the proceeds to charity.