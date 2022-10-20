BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
Officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until emergency medical services arrived.
The woman was taken to Indian Health Services in Browning before being life-flighted to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for further medical attention where she later succumbed to her injuries.
At this time the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the woman’s death along with Blackfeet Law Enforcement and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.
No further details can be released at this time according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement.
Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Shelby Montana Resident Agency at 406-424-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.