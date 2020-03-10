GREAT FALLS- A woman has been charged with several counts of child endangerment after court documents say she was pulled over with six children in her car and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
On March 6, an officer was notified about an altercation on 10th Avenue South and when he got to the location, court documents say he was advised that a suspect woman, Leighrae Cochran, left the scene if a white Suburban.
The officer was advised that Cochran was intoxicated and had children with her when she left.
Another officer located Cochran, the officer affidavit saying he had to position his car in front of hers to keep her from fleeing.
As the officer was getting out of his patrol vehicle, Cochran started to try to drive around the car, the officer pointing his duty pistol at Cochran to keep her from leaving according to court documents.
Once Cochran’s car was stopped the officer talked to her, Cochran admitting to drinking two “tall boys” before driving.
Officers learned during the investigation that there were six juveniles in the car, two three-year-olds, one five-year-old, a seven-year-old, a thirteen-year-old and a fourteen-year-old.
While officers were talking to Cochran they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her and her bloodshot glossy eyes.
Cochran told officers she had two Twisted Teas within the last hour and an officer requested she does a field sobriety test.
Court documents say Cochran displayed signs of impairment during the test but she refused to provide a breath sample and refused to provide a blood sample after being placed under arrest.
Dispatch advised the officer Cochran had one prior DUI conviction so the officer applied for and received a Blood Search Warrant.
Cochran’s blood was drawn at Benefis ER before she was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Leighrae Cochran is a level one on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool court documents say.
Leighrae Ann Cochran has been charged with five counts of criminal child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.