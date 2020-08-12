GREAT FALLS- A woman has been charged with several counts, including two counts of criminal child endangerment, after she was recognized by a Great Falls Police Officer as an invalid driver.
On August 11, a Great Falls Police Officer recognized the driver of a silver Ford Escape, Stephanie Cochran, as an invalid driver court documents say.
When the officer got behind Cochran, they gave dispatch the license plate number which they say belonged to a Chevy pickup, and not a Ford Escape.
The officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Holiday Village Mall and made contact with Cochran, who had her 8-year-old and 6-year-old children in the back seat.
Court documents say Cochran was unable to provide proof of insurance or a driver’s license when asked to do so, and records showed she had no insurance on the car and has inactive registration.
Cochran’s driver’s license is also revoked with one insurance violation conviction in the last five years.
Court documents note Cochran had glassy/bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, delayed movements and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. When asked how much alcohol she had drunk, Cochran said she had one Twisted Tea earlier in the morning.
The officer asked Cochran what her level of impairment was on a scale of 1 to 10, Cochran saying she was at about 5.
Cochran performed poorly during a field sobriety test and provided a PBT sample of 0.212%.
According to court documents, Cochran has prior misdemeanor convictions, and her history shows a pending Aggravated DUI from November of 2019.
Stephanie Shawn Cochran has been charged with two counts of criminal child endangerment, aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of operating a vehicle with improper registration, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to carry proof of liability insurance.