GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre-release Center is reporting a walkaway from the center.
Chantelle Kay Beal, 22, was working Saturday, Oct. 9 and was scheduled to return at 5:45 pm.
Beal reportedly clocked out of work at 3:51 pm and has had no contact with the center.
Beal is five feet four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes while carrying a gray drawstring bag.
If you know of Beal’s whereabouts, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.