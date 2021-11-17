GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement was called after a woman ran into a pharmacy, saying a man was trying to shoot her.
Court documents say that on Nov. 10, Great Falls Police Officers responded to CVS for a welfare check.
Dispatch reportedly advised the caller was reporting a woman who was bleeding from the mouth that was screaming that a man was trying to shoot her.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman who said Michael Kinsey had assaulted her multiple times, including punching her in the face and threatening to kill her if she reported him or tried to flee.
The woman said that after the assault, she tried to get out of a vehicle while it was slowing to a stop, and her purse fell out.
Kinsey reportedly told the woman to leave the purse, saying “you’re dead anyways.”
Documents say the woman pleaded with Kinsey about all the money that was in the purse before Kinsey pulled into the parking lot of the pharmacy.
The woman said that Kinsey then told her, “I’m going to kill you today,” before leaving the vehicle to get the purse.
At that time, the woman then got out and ran inside the business to seek help.
Court documents note that a criminal history for Kinsey shows a previous charge for partner or family member assault.
Michael Joshua Kinsey has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and partner or family member assault.