GREAT FALLS - A woman who admitted to entering a Wolf Point hotel and beating up the desk clerk during a robbery was sentenced Thursday.
The Department of Justice said in a release that Jalissa Haley Fern Spotted Bird, 32, pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2020, to robbery.
According to the release, the prosecution said in court documents that on Sept. 15, 2019, around 5:45 am Spotted Bird and another person entered the Sherman Inn in Wolf Point.
Spotted Bird and the other person walked behind the counter of the front desk and assaulted the desk clerk, hitting and kicking her, and demanding money.
The incident was caught on security camera footage, the release saying the other person took the cash drawer and escaped the hotel while Spotted Bird assaulted the hotel clerk.
A patron at the hotel heard the commotion and stopped the assault.
Jalissa Haley Fern Spotted Bird was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release.