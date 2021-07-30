BROWNING, Mont. - A Browning woman who reportedly fatally stabbed another person during an argument was sentenced Thursday.
Danielle Marie Marceau, also known as Danielle Marie Comesatnight, 35, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that in June of 2020, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to Marceau’s home to conduct a welfare check on the victim.
The victim’s body was found in the residence, and it was determined that the last time the victim had been seen alive was late on May 30, 2020, with Marceau.
According to the DOJ, Marceau and the victim were intoxicated and had been arguing.
Marceau reportedly admitted to killing the victim, and that she died a knife to stab the victim during an argument.
Following the incident, the report says Marceau told multiple family members that had been in a fight, and that she stabbed the victim.
Danielle Marie Marceau has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $11,735.90 in restitution by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.