GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A vehicle was intentionally lit on fire at the Grizzly Inn Friday morning.
Great Falls Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene at 5:56 am and the fire was extinguished shortly after.
Video footage reportedly shows a woman intentionally pouring ignitable liquids on and in the car before setting it on fire and leaving.
The Great Falls Police Department is looking for the woman in the video and if you have any information on the woman, you are asked to reach out to them.
