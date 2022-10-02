HOBSON, Mont. - As we say goodby to the 2022 season, a workday is planned at Ackley Lake State Park to prepare for the 2023 season.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Ackley Lake Club are hosting the workday on Oct. 6 to clean up the park.
Work will begin at 9:00 am. and last until 1:00 pm., and will include collecting trash throughout the park, emptying the fire rings, trimming tree limbs and removing brush.
If you are volunteering, FWP says you should wear sturdy shoes, long pants and bring gloves as well as safety glasses.
Volunteers will need to sign a volunteer agreement with the State of Montana on the day of the event at the park.
You can find more information by contacting Alex Sholes, recreation manager at Ackley Lake State Park, at 406-727-1212 or alex.sholes@mt.gov
