GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South.
The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
Closures will also temporarily impact 8th Ave. South between 26th St. South and 27th St. South, and 26th St. South and 27th St. South adjacent to Lincoln Elementary School.
Local access will be provided during construction.
Barricades, cones and closure signs will be provided in the area of construction.
For more information, you can contact Amanda Brownlee, Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258.
