GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Trail improvement work is starting on a portion of the River’s Edge Trail starting Sept. 15.
The “River Drive North Trail Improvements Project” is anticipated to start Wednesday, Sept. 15 and finish by Oct. 28, weather permitting.
The existing asphalt trail will be replaced with a concrete trail surface from Central Ave West, northbound to the crosswalk near the Skate Park on the River’s Edge Trail.
During construction, the portion of the trail within the work zone will be closed, and there may be periodic lane closures on River Drive North.