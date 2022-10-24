Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&