GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Beehive Homes Assisted Living recently celebrated the birthday of Lyle Brugman, a now 102 year old World War Two veteran.
While Brugman loved serving his country, his real passion has always been boxing, and that can be seen by the many patches and awards the line his room.
He was able to celebrate his birthday with his daughter who came in from Canada to visit, and they got to share some raisin pie as a fun reminder of the past.
"I had a raisin pie, my daughter made. I like raisin pie because that's about all we had when I was a kid," said Brugman.
While the entire house was decorated for Halloween, the staff at Beehive Homes also decorated each resident's room door with some fun inside jokes.
Brugman's door contained "Beware of Wolf" signs as a fun reminder that he always loves to "hoot and howl" according to staff.
In addition to his daughter, Brugman has six children, and they all decorate the walls of his room when he goes in for a good nap.
Brugman says he doesn't want anything for his birthday next year, but hopes for more raisin pie in the future.
