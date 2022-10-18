GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Students in the Electric City had an immersive and hands-on experience as they explored over 60 careers offered in the Treasure State.
It was all a part of Worlds of Work, which isn't your typical job fair.
"The whole concept is for them to have immersive exposure to all 16 of the career pathways recognized by the Montana's Office of Public Instruction," said Scott Wolff, executive director of Central Montana Works.
One joke many Montanan's say, is the states biggest export is their children, well today was a chance for 8th and 10th graders to develop a connection to leaders here in Great Falls.
"They have been told for a long time that in order to find their their dream job, they need to leave the state. So, putting on an event like this where we're covering all of those different pathways and showing these students these things in a hands on sort of construct will kind of dispel that illusion and show them that they don't necessarily have to leave the state in order to find their dream job," said Wolff.
Students say today has been one of the best days of the year so far.
"It's been awesome. We've gotten to try so many different things. There are things I've tried with my friends that we didn't think we'd ever be interested in but now I think we're definitely going to have a better look at it later on in life," said Mason Kralj, a sophomore at Great Falls High School.
Kralj says his favorite part of the day has been being able to meet police officers and interact with them as well as getting to do some of the training exercises in the gym that were available to students.
"There are no cups and koozies and lanyards here today. There are only experiences. The whole point of this was to have the students be able to actually take part in a hands on learning activity regardless of what zone they are in or what career pathway they're looking at. We wanted to give them the opportunity to actually get their hands dirty, so to speak," said Wolff.
