WOLF POINT, Mont. - A wrong-way driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Wolf Point Saturday night.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Mazda MZ6 was driving the wrong way on US-2 when it struck a Toyota 4Runner head on.
The Mazda then caught fire, before a Chrysler 300C struck it and the Toyota.
MHP says the Mazda was totally burned. The driver was unidentified and pronounced deceased on the scene.
A man and a woman from Saint Cloud, Minnesota that were in the Toyota were injured in the crash and taken to Billings Clinic. They were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
A Williston, North Dakota man in the Chrysler was uninjured. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.