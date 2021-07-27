Sentimental Journey WWII plane
Tina Brennan Videographer/MMJ

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A World War II B-17 aircraft is on display at the Great falls airport for a limited time. If objects could talk, this plane would have more stories to tell than a library. 

The Sentimental Journey, as it is nicknamed, was built in 1944 and is part of the Commemorative Air Force. The group restores living pieces of history, such as WWII planes, and tours across the country inspire new generations with old stories.

Flight Loadmaster Shelby Bolke says, to her, this is not just a plane. It symbolizes a group of young heroes who gave their lives so she can in a free world.

The tour is not just another activity to fill up a free afternoon, it's a hands on, educational opportunity.

“It’s worth it because The kids of today need to understand the sacrifice that the gentlemen paid back then to give up our free world. And so this is our way of honoring those veterans,” she said.

If you would like to tour, or fly in the Sentimental Journey, it will be at the Great Falls International Airport until Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To arrange a flight or get more information you can click here.

