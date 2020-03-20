17-year old charged with negligent homicide

GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls teen is being charged with negligent homicide after a man was found dead with 2 gunshot wounds in his head.
17-year-old Conner Kaiser is being charged with negligent homicide after police found a man lying in a pool of blood from the gunshot wounds. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says he is not releasing the victim's name quite yet, because next of kin hasn't been notified.
Police first responded to the call at about 9:00 pm last night where witnesses informed them of what happened.
According to court documents, the 17-year-old fled the scene and was later located near 1506 2nd Avenue North.
He was then taken in for questioning but refused to answer anything without a lawyer. A motive for the murder is still unclear.
Right now Kaiser's bail is set at $150,000.