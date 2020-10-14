Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO THREE INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * NOTE...THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS OR STANFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&