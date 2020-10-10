Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...NEW FIRE IGNITION IN LOW ELEVATION GRASSLANDS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN DUE TO THE STRONG WINDS, WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW HUMIDITY, CREATING FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD. THE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL ALSO CREATE CHALLENGES FOR THE YOGO FIRE CONTAINMENT EFFORTS IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS OF ZONE 117. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY... ...THE HIGH WIND WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&