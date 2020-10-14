Firefighters continue to battle the Yogo fire that has now grown to 4,909 acres burned.
Fire crews are expecting to have the fire contained by November 15th if not earlier.
High winds and a large fuel source for the fire have caused it to continue spreading.
Crews were able to get a new map of the perimeter of the fire that you can see here on your screen.
With this new growth, they have put new closures into place for the protection of surrounding areas communities.
There are some exemptions to the closure for example if you have a special use authorization.
The closures are expected to remain in effect until late December unless they can be lifted sooner.
All firefighting efforts on this fire are being supported by two heavy helicopters as well as one medium and one light helicopter.
A full list of the closures and the fire map can be found here.