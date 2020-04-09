This week’s “You Asked” comes from viewer Jane, who says, “I am self-employed and own my own business, but it doesn’t seem like there are any unemployment options for me through the stimulus package, even though I’ve been forced to close my business.”
We reached out to Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, Congressman Greg Gianforte, and Governor Steve Bullock for an answer, and the short of it is: yes, there are options for you.
From Governor Bullock’s office: “Yes, self-employed individuals are eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under new federal law, the CARES Act. Additional claimant guidance on the stimulus package, and what it means for Montanans filing for UI can be found here.
All states, including Montana, will have to make significant IT programming changes before the new federal payments will be available to self-employed individuals. The federal government must issue detailed guidance before states can start changing their IT systems. DLI will work diligently to make necessary changes to MontanaWorks as quickly as possible once we get the federal directives. Any benefit payments will be retroactive for eligible claimants as authorized by law.”
From Congressman Gianforte’s office: “There are two key elements from the recently enacted CARES Act that may help these small business owners.
First, to keep their businesses running and workers on the payroll, the small business owners may be eligible for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides eight weeks of cash-flow assistance to small businesses who maintain their payroll during this emergency. Small business owners, self-employed individuals, and contractors are eligible to participate. Small business owners should consult with a lender. More details about the program may be found at sba.gov/coronavirus.
Second, the IRS will start issuing emergency relief checks to Montanans soon, including up to $1,200 for individuals, up to $2,400 for married couples, and $500 per child for dependents under the age of 17. For more information visit irs.gov/coronavirus.”
Congressman Gianforte also provided this statement: “I know a lot of folks are hurting right now. We’re doing what we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep people safe and alive. Those measures are taking a toll on workers and our small businesses. We’re also doing what we can to provide emergency relief to Montana families, small business owners, and health care providers through the CARES Act. I encourage folks to reach out to my office with your questions or visit my website at gianforte.house.gov/coronavirus for resources and information.”
From Senator Jon Tester’s office: “The short answer is, there are provisions in the stimulus package that should help this couple. Our first piece of advice would be for this couple to reach out to either the Great Falls Development Authority or to their lender to see what course of action would be best suited to meet their current needs.
Most importantly though, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act expanded unemployment eligibility to part-time, self-employed, and gig economy workers – so both of them should be eligible under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, and they can apply through the state website MontanaWorks.gov. The State of Montana is currently updating its procedures to meet the new federal regulations, so might take some time for their claim to be processed, but the process is currently underway and should be completed soon.
Further, access to low-interest loans to help businesses, nonprofits, and the self-employed has been drastically expanded during this outbreak. If they would like to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration, they can do so at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Small businesses can also apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through SBA-approved lenders.”
Senator Tester also provided the following statement: “I fought hard to make sure these critical unemployment benefits and small business relief programs were included in the CARES Act, so that folks in Montana get the immediate relief they need to stay afloat during this crisis. I’ll continue pushing to ensure the agencies tasked with getting these funds and loans out the door do so in a timely manner, and encourage any Montanan having trouble with access to get in touch with my office.”
From Senator Steve Daines’ office: “So, they can begin the process of applying for Unemployment Insurance now and the Paycheck Protection Loan program (small businesses loan/grant) if they have payroll starting Friday.”
Senator Daines also provided this statement: “I worked hard to provide relief for Montana workers, families and small businesses that are struggling because of the Coronavirus outbreak. This includes expanding federal unemployment insurance to give Montanans an additional $600 per week on top of what they’re already collecting and funding for small businesses to help keep their doors open and workers employed. For more information you can go to our website at www.Daines.Senate.Gov.”