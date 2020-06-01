GREAT FALLS - As Montana shifts into phase two of its reopening plan, gatherings and some businesses can now grow in size. However, a viewer named Loni reached out to Montana Right Now with a question for MRN’s You Asked series:
“Is it safe for people with underlying health risks to go out? I see several people in Great Falls not wearing masks and even more not social distancing,” she writes.
Here’s what MRN found out: While the state’s gradually taking its next steps towards business as usual, the risk of catching COVID-19 remains very much real, regardless of your health status. The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) says you shouldn’t let your guard down, especially if you have underlying health conditions.
“They may not have the ability to fight the infection in the same way that somebody with a really healthy immune system can,” said CCHD Health Officer Trisha Gardner.
Examples include older adults above the age of 65, those living with asthma or anyone with a weakened immune system. For groups with those and other conditions listed on the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) website, the state recommends avoiding unnecessary travel as much possible, and being cautious in popular tourist sites like state parks.
“The 14 day quarantine is up today. That has reopened, so now we have a number of people that could potentially be coming into our state to those tourist destinations,” said Gardner. “It’s possibly a higher risk.”
Besides hand-washing and social distancinG, Gardner said those with higher risks of catching the coronavirus should stock up with two weeks worth of supplies or medication. That way, they’re able to lower the number of trips they need, and overall limit their time in public spaces.
“If you can get a little extra that would prevent you from having to go out as frequently or as often, that would be recommended,” said the health officer.
Regardless of your health, CCHD recommends being careful, supportive, alert and smart as you go about your day.
“We all have a role to play. We all have a responsibility to our community to help prevent the spread of (the virus).”
If you have any questions for your own county or tribal health department, you can find a comprehensive contact list over on Montana DPHHS’ official website.