This week our newsroom was asked, “Now that we know Kalispell Hospital has furloughed or laid off 600 workers, is this going to be a trend across the US and in Great Falls?”
To answer that question, we reached out to hospitals across the state, and got mixed responses.
Benefis Health System is following it’s “no layoff” policy, despite difficulties from COVID-19. The same can be said for St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena.
Bozeman Health has had to temporarily suspend some employees, but we’re told they’re being paid through the month of April, and more than half of them have already been reassigned positions.
Community Medical in Missoula has temporarily reduced some staff hours, and hospital officers have taken a pay cut. We’re told patient care will not be impacted by these decisions.
And St. James Healthcare in Butte is not planning any furloughs or layoffs at this time.
Full statements from hospitals can be found below:
Megan Condra, Community Medical:
Like all hospitals across the country, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, we have to manage the business impact we are experiencing due to significant decreases in patient volume and the utilization of services. Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to suspend elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic.
As a result, we have been temporarily reducing the hours of our staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients we are currently seeing – a practice that we regularly implement at our hospital and in our clinics, but is being leveraged to a greater extent right now. Patient care will not be impacted by reduced staff hours. Hospital officers are also taking an immediate pay reduction for the next 2 months with half of those funds being directed to the organization disaster recovery fund. LifePoint Health, one of Community Medical Center’s parent companies, has also implemented salary reductions for its CEO, Executive Leadership Team, and all employees at the LifePoint Health Support Center for a minimum of two months.
These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees. However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19.
We are hopeful that we will be able to welcome our employees back to their full schedules soon. Until then, we are grateful to be able to offer them support through LifePoint Health’s CORE Crisis Initiative. The CORE Crisis Initiative includes resources such as COVID-19 sick pay, unlimited employee assistance program services, and access to our LifeCare Disaster Recovery Fund, which provides emergency support to employees facing serious financial hardship.
While elective surgeries and procedures are suspended at this time, we encourage patients to not skip needed health care because of COVID-19 fear and anxiety. This is especially important for serious and potentially deadly conditions. We are concerned about patients waiting until they are very, very sick before seeking care. By delaying care, patients may be putting their health and possibly their lives at higher risk.
We thank our staff members across departments for their work in keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time, and we thank our community for their ongoing support of our heroic staff.
Lauren Brendel, Bozeman Health:
Bozeman Health has no immediate plans to consider employee furloughs. All employees who had been working in areas that have been temporarily suspended have been moved into a labor pool, with more than half having been redeployed throughout the system. Employees affected by the temporary suspension of services are receiving guaranteed compensation through the month of April while they await reassignment to other roles. Bozeman Health remains well-prepared for a surge of COVID-19 patients and the employees in the labor pool helps to ensure our workforce remains strong in anticipation of a surge.
Whitney Bania, Benefis Health System:
Benefis Health System has reassured its employees that it will not resort to a general lay-off in response to financial difficulties. While many hospitals and health care systems are having to resort to layoffs and furloughs, we are continuing to adhere to our no lay-off promise that has been in place for the last 17 years.
St. James Healthcare:
Our goal, today and every day is to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our patients, associates, and the communities we serve. COVID-19 brings a multitude of challenges that our organization has never faced before and has impacted business-as-usual. Balancing the demands of COVID-19 with our workforce and organizational needs is challenging. While St. James Healthcare has shifted services and priorities to meet the needs and demands of our patients and community through this pandemic, we are not implementing furloughs or layoffs at this time.