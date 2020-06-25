GREAT FALLS - As Montana Right Now continues its You Asked campaign, the latest question comes from Max in the Electric City. After seeing chopped down trees on a median island by Heritage Inn, he asks if there are any plans for the structure moving forward.
After reaching out to the city’s engineering division, engineers say they’re replacing the plant life with a fresh patch of grass, since growing vegetation created a hazardous blind spot. This made it difficult for oncoming traffic and walking pedestrians to see each other.
Originally, the site was a potential staging area for water pipe installations under the Sun River. However, it wasn’t needed thanks to space and assistance from local businesses.
“[Crews] didn’t need the additional staging area, but it was lumped in the project because of the safety concerns associated with vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” said Senior Civil Engineer Jesse Patton.
The road is partially closed to one lane on the island’s East side, as the project continues through to late July.