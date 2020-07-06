GREAT FALLS - Montana Right Now got another question this week for our You Asked campaign, with one community member wondering about plant-life in the Electric City.
This one comes from Max, who asks why more than a few ash trees around the city didn’t survive winter this year.
Steve Tilleraas, co-owner of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, has provided city trees for over 30 years. He said harsher conditions could be to blame, with frigid temperatures leading to freezing ice in October and April.
“So it was kind of a double whammy, and it hit a lot of trees, the Green Ash being one of them,” Tilleraas said.
These tree-types typically protect us against bad weather depending on the season, giving shade in the hot summer, and acting as shields for windy days. While some now line leafless against roads and sidewalks, this is nothing new for the city.
”10, 11 years ago basically the same thing happened, and at that time the city had to remove a lot of the trees because of the insurance, dead branches up above,” he said.
According to Tilleraas, Great Falls Parks & Recreation said they’re checking on damaged trees to see what kind of work they need to do.
“They do have trucks out that are taking out the actual dead parts of the trees at this time,” he explained.
If you have any on private property though, there are ways to tell if your ash tree is sick.
Orange and brown bark colours are dead giveaways of dying ash trees as well as brittle branches, but if you spot those signs, you shouldn’t hurry to chop them down just yet.
“If the stems are brittle and break easily, then that might be part of the tree that has to go, not necessarily the whole tree,” said Tilleraas.
If you’d like to remove a dead tree from your yard, you can find a list of tree care and removal companies below.
Dave’s Tree Services - 911 14th St. SW
Apex Tree Service - (406) 350 0464
James’ Tree Service - (406) 750 8652
Tree Man - 1606 Adams Blvd