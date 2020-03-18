You Asked: Why is the Montana Expo-Park still open?

Recently one of our viewers asked "With everything closing down because of the Coronavirus, why isn't the county commission shutting down events at the Expo Park?"
We've had several types of those questions in the last few days. So we went to the county commission and asked.
They advised us to contact the director of Montana Expo-Park, Susan Shannon.
Shannon said if there are no restrictions coming from the City-County Health Department, then events will to continue as scheduled.
Initially, we reported that the Western Collectibles and Antique Gun Show will continue this weekend as normal, however, we did learn Wednesday morning that it has been postponed.
The 'Home and Garden' show scheduled for the first weekend in April has also been postponed.
