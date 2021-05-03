GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With roughly 36% of Cascade County fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus the decision to close the community vaccination clinic was made.

The Cascade City-County Health Department saying the demand just wasn't there anymore but the community clinic was essential to meeting the initial demand for the vaccine in the county.

"To be able to staff a clinic of that size with that many employees, we really need a good turnout. It just didn't make sense to continue that if we didn't have the people signing up and showing up," said health officer Trisha Gardner.

She says she's grateful to their health care partners who made the clinic possible.

If you missed your chance to take advantage of the community clinic, Gardner says there are still plenty of options still available.

She says you can click here, then put in your zip code and it will take you to all of the available places you can get vaccinated in your area.

Gardner tells Montana Right Now that on top of these option, CCHD is looking at opening up their office to walk in's as soon as next week.

She says while this process was quicker than most on the approval for the vaccines, the FDA takes the safety of them very seriously.

"These emergency use authorizations are no different. Of course everything we do there is a potential risk. But I believe in this scenario the benefit far outweighs the risk," said Gardner.

According to Gardner, there has been a rise in the county's cases as this last week we saw a case rate of 15 per 100,000 and she says a lot of the cases are within the younger populations.

"So, I really encourage everyone to go out and get vaccinated. These are safe, they are very effective vaccines and they've gone through all of the testing and all of the safety measures that are required," said Garner.