Several questions have been surfacing about wearing a mask if you have a respiratory illness.
According to Chief Medical Officer Bridget Brennan at Benefis, that’s not entirely true. While it may be uncomfortable and annoying, you are still able to breathe like normal through the masks.
“You don’t have to wear it constantly; only when you’re not able to socially distance or if you’re inside with a large group of people.” Said Brennan.
The CDC does list several reasons as to why someone wouldn’t be able to wear a mask. Including children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
“It can be uncomfortable. Obviously if somebody is in respiratory distress then they shouldn’t have a mask on. Otherwise, people with just baseline respiratory illnesses like asthma or C-O-P-D, there really isn’t a reason for them not to be able to wear a mask, at least for short term while they’re inside somewhere where they can’t socially distance.” Said Brennan.
They even sometimes recommend that those with asthma and C-O-P-D wear masks.
“If there is a lot of smoke in the air or if they’re outdoors cutting the grass. We do recommend that you wear a mask to protect yourself from the particulates in the air.” Said Brennan
And if you feel claustrophobic in your mask, Brennan offers some advice.
“In situations where you start to feel kind of panicked or you feel claustrophobic, excuse yourself from the group of people you’re with and walk outside and take a break for a little bit.” Said Brennan.
She says masking up is one of 3 tools used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But all three are important to help stop the spread.
“Masking, being able to keep your distance, and hand washing. Those other 2 things still need to be done on top of masking. Masking is a simple tool that everybody can use to protect both themselves and the people around them.”
Brennan has seen several people wearing masks under their nose or their chin. She says if you’re going to wear a mask, you should wear it properly -- covering both your mouth and your nose.
“When you go to put on a mask, you should wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer. And the same for when you take off your mask. Take it off, take it off from the sides, try not to touch the front of it, and then wash your hands.”
She also says that if you have a chronic medical condition and you’re worried about getting the virus, you should focus on keeping away from large groups of people, so you’re not exposed.
While the masks aren’t 100% effective, Brennan explains that it’s to decrease your exposure to those who might have the virus.
The goal of asking people to wear a mask is to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s going to protect you and it’s going to protect me if both of us have masks on.” Said Brennan