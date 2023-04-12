Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, with 5 to 10 inches over the higher terrain of western Beaverhead County. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power outages possible due to the heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&