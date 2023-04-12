GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Francie Robertson lives in Cascade, about 30 minutes from Great Falls.
A few years ago, she learned of her husband’s cancer, and told him she would be with him through it all, but what she didn’t know, was the condition of her own heart.
“I was taking care of my dog and I felt a numbness way up high, and it lasted about 10 seconds. I thought, oh, probably from the exertion of taking care of the dog. So I went about my chores and did that. And about 3 hours later I had a second bout of numbness," said Robertson.
That’s when she made a call to her son because she thought she was having a heart attack.
At Benefis, Francie was kept for observation because heart attacks present differently in women than they do in men.
“We all know what the men do. You know, the pain that radiates down your left arm and pain in the chest and pressure. And I had none of that. None of it. There was no pain," said Robertson.
“What did you have?," I asked.
“Numbness. Just it just felt numb. But it was up here. It was up here. [in her neck area] And I didn't associated with the heart. There was just something in the back of my mind that said, I'd better get it checked out. But I didn't have any pain," said Robertson.
Francie thought she’d be home in a day or two… but with her hearts condition, she had to undergo surgery.
“They couldn't get me off the machines. I had to be on a ventilator from Friday until Monday. And Monday night, my younger son came in and he squeezed my hand and he said, Mom, you're scaring us. You've got to let us know that you're in there. Squeeze my hand. And my daughter was there and she saw tears roll down my face and I squeezed his hand," said Robertson.
On Tuesday, she was taken off the ventilator.
While she stayed strong through it all for her kids, she also stayed strong for her husband.
“I promised him I would never put him in a facility, that I would take care of him at home until the end," said Robertson.
After becoming “the walking miracle,” Francie continues to show the Doctors at Benefis that she’s grateful for the extra time they gave her.
Writing a letter saying “you saved my life, so I want you to know I haven’t wasted it.”
“I get to go to my grandchildren's band concerts. I get to hug them every day. Not every day, but most days. And I've got my five kids who check in with me almost every day now. They call or they text and they send me little pictures or whatever. It's like having a brand new life again. And I hope that I have a few more years and I'm not going to waste them," said Robertson.
Francie tells me she’s sharing her story so women know that it doesn’t matter if it feels like nothing, if you think something is wrong, get it checked out.
That way you can have a few extra years with your family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.