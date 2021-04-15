'Young adults' make up 46% of all current COVID cases in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS- This week more young people around the nation have been hospitalized with COVID-19 due to different variants spreading across the country.
Unlike other parts of the country, thankfully, Cascade County is not seeing a huge increase in hospital rooms when it comes to younger adults. But, unfortunately, the younger population is beginning to make up the majority of active cases.
"Of our 68 active cases right now 46% of those are 29 years or younger and 20 to 29-year olds make of 40% of that," said Health Officer Trisha Gardner.
Younger adults could indeed be experiencing COVID for the first time but Gardner believes there is another reason why these percentages are taking a drastic climb.
"I think because the older populations are just by and large far more vaccinated… the percentage of them. So they aren't getting it as easily, those numbers aren't as high. So, they are making up a larger percentage, it's not necessarily that there are more cases they just are at a higher percentage of overall cases now because those other ones aren't as high."
Despite what percentages show, Gardner says Cascade County is on the right track to clearing up their cases as long as people, especially those under 30, continue getting vaccinated.
Over the past few weeks, COVID case numbers across the state have shown an increase due to a backlog in numbers, but Gardner says we can expect everything to be back to normal in the new few weeks.