GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public School elementary school kids are getting ready for the Brawl of the Wild and are helping those less fortunate in the area during the holidays.
GFPS is donating food to the Great Falls Area Food Bank, and after collecting items this week, they will be donating over 900 pounds.
You're looking at Griz and Cat fans from Mountain View, Lincoln, and Riverview elementary schools.
Mountain View elementary predicts the bobcats will win with 1,916 items donated and the Griz had 1,331 items donated.
Thanks to those kiddos and their families for helping feed the hungry in the Electric City and best of luck to both the Cats and Griz on November 19.
