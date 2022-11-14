GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl.
According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
At 8:55 P.M., the mother returned and admitted to officers she decided to leave her daughter unattended outside while she went to the grocery store.
GFPD then arrested the woman and found a used syringe and folded-up piece of paper in her sweatshirt pocket after conducting a search.
Court documents say the officer found a white powdery crystallized substance in the paper, and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
She is charged with one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Thankfully, the child in this case was safe, but GFPD warns parents about the dangers of leaving their children outside in the cold unattended.
"They go wonder off. There's always the concern of stranger danger, you don't always know whose around, whose watching your children; what kind of risks are associated there. In a sense they're outside playing they could get cold, hungry and they may even get lost, they wonder off, take a wrong turn, don't really know their surroundings, they could get lost," said Sgt. Katie Cunningham, SVU detective.
Cunningham says even if they are in a fenced in back yard, it's important to always supervise young children and if they happen to be a little older, continue to monitor them every 15/20 minutes to make sure they are staying safe.
