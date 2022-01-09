GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An event is raising funds for Young Dancers Company members to travel to competitions in the northwest.
On Friday, Jan. 21, the Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A at The Newberry Theater will feature performances by Young Dancers Company, the CMR Orchestra and the Great Falls High School Jazz BandBlue Notes.
Silent auctions, raffles, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be at the event alongside the stage show and live music.
Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are available for $30 a person, or $225 for a table of eight.
Seating is limited and those interested in the event can purchase tickets online at Miss Linda’s School of Dance’s website here, by calling (406)-761-8876, or in person at Miss Linda’s School of Dance 612 1st Ave. S.
