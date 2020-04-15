GREAT FALLS- Two young girls in Great Falls have turned their passion for sewing into something that will keep our local children from going hungry.
Delaney Lautensclager and Iris Moore are only in fifth grade and combined they made more than 90 crafts. The original idea was to sell them at a craft show last month, but when that show got canceled they turned to social media and started sewing once again, but this time the proceeds from their work are going straight to other families in need.
Delaney, who is a student at Mountain View Elementary, says, “We saw that the Mountain View on the Mountain View Facebook page was in desperate need of food.”
Now, these fuzzy blankets and pillowcases are helping to put food back into the schools' pantry.
Delaney and Iris have spent hours putting these projects together and it only took minutes before they were all sold out.
Delaney says, “My initial goal was to sell as much as I can and by the end, I had sold everything that I made in 30 minutes, way more than I was expecting.”
While Delaney was busy working on her crafts, Iris was busy making masks, and just as you imagined, people were willing to donate for her work too. But Iris says doing what she loved was never about the money.
Iris says, “I Just like that I can maybe save someone’s life and I just wanted to do it for fun. It’s not like I have to get them done it’s just for fun and giving them to people who need them.”
Combined these young ladies were able to donate almost $1,000 to the school district's food pantry. Superintendent Tom Moore says it’s acts like this, that help us get through these tough times.
Moore says, “I’ve got a big smile on my face sitting here on the phone with you. It does my heart good to hear that our kids, our students, and our community are giving back in a crisis situation like this. That’s what it’s all about here in Great Falls.”
They even received some help from the Montana Air National Guard, and Delaney and Iris will now be making face masks out of old uniforms for all the MANG workers to help keep them protected during this time.
If you are interested in donating to the pantries please contact the school of your choice, or donate to Great Falls Public School Foundation at foundation@gfps.k12.mt.us