‘Yours, Mine, Ours' campaign raises awareness for child abuse prevention

GREAT FALLS- Last year Cascade County reported more than 600 children living in foster care as a result of abuse or neglect.
In response, the community re-launched one campaign that seeks to raise awareness on the issue once again.
To launch Child Abuse Prevention Month members of the Great Falls community came out and placed hundreds of pinwheels, and black silhouettes of kids, representing how each child deserves a healthy and safe childhood.
Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Task Force is re-launching the ‘Yours, Mine, Ours’ campaign to help take on the high rates of child abuse within the community.
Although some members of the task force have been around for only a couple of years, they say they're already seeing a huge engagement from the community.
Jamie Marshal shared her thoughts on what Child Abuse Prevention Month means to her.
"This week, this month is really meant to say, "Hey we as a community can come together in any circumstances". We have before, we'll continue to do so, to look through unique solutions to address the challenges before us," said Co-Chair Jamie Marshall.
In addition to raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month, the P-CAN task force is also kicking off its 7th annual NoMore Violence Week.
To celebrate the week, the task force will be hosting virtual trainings with national and state-level speakers to spread awareness all across the country.