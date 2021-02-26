GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first "The Prospects, Investing in Montana's Future Business Leaders" statewide entrepreneurship contest for high school students to spark interest in the future of local economies.
They're offering over $52,000 in scholarship aid to winners and first prize winners also get to take advantage of an online internship. The money could help shape the future of a potential local business owner.
“I’ve always been an entrepreneur but I didn’t know what business I wanted to do. I thought a scholarship would help me go to college and figure out what I wanted to do. So I thought it was a good chance to get some scholarship money,” Olivia Martello, a 10th grader at CMR High School said. She bakes and submitted to the competition as a solo entry. Out of 74 submissions total from Youth Entrepreneurs, 5 others were from students in Great Falls.
Martello has been baking with her grandmothers since she was little and knows her creations are unique.
“I don’t use and food dyes or preservatives. I put a lot of thought into my baking and everything is hand made and the decorations are all edible. Everything is healthy but tastes good still," Martello said.
She hopes to open her own bake shop in Great Falls and is thankful for an opportunity to hone her skills.
“I hope to learn how to be a business owner and i know I’ll make mistakes along the way because I am still young so I hope to learn from those mistakes and learn how to be a better person overall because business learning can help you out in the real world too," Martello said.
Students had the option of forming teams to make a pitch video and explain a business summary about why they want to invest in Montana. The deadline to submit to the virtual competition was February 12, 2021.
For now, a judging panel of over 60 local business owners and industry leaders are reviewing submissions. Results are expected to be announced March 12, 2021 and a virtual awards ceremony will be held sometime in April.
You can find more details of the contest here.
Martello individually wraps and sells her creations contact-free. You can send her an email to place an order: oliviamartello@icloud.com.