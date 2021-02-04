Youth resource center adding facilities for homeless kids

GREAT FALLS - After opening last summer, a youth resource center with a Great Falls non-profit says they’re adding new facilities with the goal of getting more homeless kids off the streets.
With roughly 12 to 15 kids coming in on a daily basis, Alliance for Youth tells me these upgrades go towards creating a better foundation for anyone who walks through their doors.
Thanks to community funding, the Youth Resource Center’s (YRC) combination of a social hub benefis giving closet and security systems helps with basic needs in a safe environment like food, clothes and hygiene.
“We’ve been able to do so much because of the generosity of the community,” said Thomas Risberg, the development director for Alliance for Youth.
Now, they’re raising funds for an incoming clinic, putting aside space, and gathering equipment for putting primary care services, like vaccines, checkups and dental work under one roof.
“By doing that, we are the ones that are able to bring the kids here, and have them access those services so that they don’t have to go access seven different places to get what they need,” Risberg said.
YRC is also looking at adding better temperature control throughout the center instead of using window AC units and radiators.
“It does keep it better, heat and cold, and create a better environment for our kids,” Risberg said.
Last but not least they’re adding a fire suppression system as a safety measure against potential flames from cooking before they can finish their new kitchen.
“(What) we want to do is have large quantities of water be able to get to where they’re needed quickly,” Risberg said.
Risberg says they can get the ball rolling on each project this year as soon as they raise enough money.
