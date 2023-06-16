GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The YWCA will be hosting the third annual Juneteenth event in the bandshell area of Gibson Park Saturday, June 17.
The event will include a "proclamation from Mayor Kelly, presentation of the color guard and pledge of allegiance by BSA Troop 110; a historical overview; welcoming speakers the Malmstrom Air Force Base's Diversity and Inclusion Team; and the diverse musical arrangements of multiple community music groups," the YWCA said in the release.
The YWCA said this event is informal, it's a block party and free to attend.
There will be DJs playing music and the Great Falls Public Library Book Mobile.
The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.