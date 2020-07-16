The Great Falls YWCA Racial Justice Committee hosted a Racial Justice Discussion at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Street North Thursday evening. This comes in response to rising racial tensions across the nation. Their message to the community: always speak up and share your stories to keep these tough discussions going.
They shared the following statement with us about the forum:
"In keeping with our mission to eliminate racism and empower women and their families, the YWCA Great Falls is leading a discussion on the issues of racism in Great Falls. We hope that this will be an opportunity for ongoing dialogue between community leaders and local organizations that will improve each of our abilities to improve racial equity."
Local church and community leaders including Mayor Bob Kelly and Malmstrom Air Force Base's Col. Jennifer Reeves gathered for a panel discussion to answer essential racial questions and concerns centered around Cascade County.
Their goal is to eliminate racism while empowering women. The panel also took questions from the public on how to make improvements in the community to ensure equality for everyone.
"By knowing what different facets of our community are about and recognizing that we are human beings, we are, I think that goes a long way in reducing fear and ignorance in the sense of not-knowing, not because of religions, but just not knowing," said Mayor Bob Kelly.
Each panel member stressed this forum is just a starting point.
According to the group, "this is the first step in healing our community and building better relationships. The YWCA Racial Justice Committee is initiating the lines of communication and breaking racial barriers to openly discuss racism in our community."
Social distancing was strictly enforced.
Mayor Kelly invites anyone who feels discriminated upon in the greater Cascade County area to reach out to him directly for help.