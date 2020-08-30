GREAT FALLS - From sneakers to sandals, at least 300 hundred million pairs of shoes get thrown away every year, according to the U.S. Dept. of the Interior. However, a local organization wants to use your gently-worn footwear for good causes abroad, and at home.
YWCA is partnering with Funds2Orgs (F2O's), collecting shoes for entrepreneurs in developing countries and jump-starting small business overseas.
According to F2O’s website, this ‘micro enterprise industry’ helps bring families out of poverty, giving donations new life while keeping them out of American landfills.
“Ecologically, it’s an advantage,” said Executive Director Sandi Filipowicz with YWCA Great Falls. “If they find that some of them aren’t selling, or maybe there’s something wrong with them, they make them into other products, such as the stuffing in cushions for cars.”
In return, collecting 25,000 pairs of shoes could land them a $10,000 check for plumbing upgrades at the Mercy Home, after years of dealing with water leaks and constant repairs.
”We have had continual leaks and problems with our plumbing for over 10 years,” said Filipowicz. “It’s very disruptive because we’ve had to turn the water off for those minor repairs to be done and it doesn’t fix it thoroughly.”
Now, over 300 pairs strong, the Great Falls Rescue Mission’s helping them out with another 400 in a couple of days from one shelter to another, something Filipowicz greatly appreciates.
“They see the beauty of doing the project also, and they’ve always been good partners of ours,” she said.
They still have a ways to go though, reaching out across the Treasure State and searching for new or gently used shoes by Feb. 2021.
“I’d like to welcome everyone in every community to take this on and bring their shoes to the YWCA,” said Filipowicz.
If you have any you’d like to donate, you can find drop off boxes at YWCA Great Falls (220 2nd St N, Great Falls, MT 59401), Albertsons (2250 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405), Cascade and Conrad.
You can call the YWCA directly for more information at (406) 452-1315.