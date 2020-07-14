YWCA will host racial justice discussion with city leaders and officials

GREAT FALLS- Since the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, community members here in Montana have continued to spread awareness about racism in our communities, and that mission shows no sign of ending soon.
This Thursday the YWCA will be hosting a racial justice discussion, not only to address racial issues of the past but to make the community better for the future.
Sandi Filipowicz, executive director for YWCA, says, “There's no doubt in the YWCA’s board or agencies mind that there is racism in Great Falls... and it happens with a lot of different marginalized groups. It happens with every person of color in some way or another and we have to make a change.”
This forum will be set up as a Q&A and will involve key community leaders and city officials, who Filipowicz says are important figures to have in attendance.
“Ensures that they are hearing what the true issues are. That’s our goal with this is that they hear questions that have been thoughtfully made up by people of color to address what the whole community can do in different institutions to improve our racial relations.”
Even after Thursday’s event, the YWCA won’t stop there.
Filipowicz says, “We will continue to hold forums. We will continue to do small educational workshops. We don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. When we make progress, we celebrate and we keep working.”
The discussion will take place this Thursday at 6 P.M. at First United Methodist Church and it will also be streamed live on our Facebook and our website.